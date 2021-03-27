Tesla Model 3 Performance vs Long Range vs Standard Plus, Hierarchy Established

Take a Ride in the Amazingly Fast Porsche 962C at Laguna Seca

Over the past couple of days, I've been reminded why electric cars are actually very nice to drive. I ran a sort of an electric marathon, driving cars like the Renault Zoe, the Škoda CITIGO e iV, and the Nissan Leaf. And while I do enjoy the sound of high-revving internal combustion engines, there's just something about electric cars that makes me want one. 24 photos







The Long Range version will get to 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.2 seconds and will top out at 145 mph (233 kph). And the Standard Plus needs 5.3 seconds to get up to 60 mph, with a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). So the distinction between these cars is obvious from the beginning, but is there anything better than putting the manufacturer's claims to the test on the track?







For the second run, the outcome is unchanged, and while the two dual-motor versions are somewhat evenly matched, the single-motor Tesla is left far behind. The Performance version crosses the



A rolling race is up next, and they start at 30 mph (48 kph), going all the way up to about 130 mph (209 kph). We notice that the difference between the two dual-motor cars becomes less significant with a rolling start, and this becomes even more obvious as they do another run, starting at 50 mph (80 kph). For some reason, this time the Long Range model overtakes the Performance, as both drivers are left wondering what just happened.



"I was pushing the accelerator as hard as I can, I don't know what else I could have done" is the Performance model driver's answer, as they decide on a third attempt, starting at 70 mph (112 kph). After ending up with the same result, they finally do a brake test, and to no surprise, the lighter car, which also happens to be the slowest in a straight line, wins this last round.



