This 1968 Dodge Charger R/T Spent 30 Years on a Trailer, Gets Second Chance

Any tale of a classic muscle car receiving the attention it deserves after decades spent in decay will put a smile on our faces. However, the story we have here comes with a few particular details that are guaranteed to make that smile even wider, starting with the machine in question, namely a 1968 Dodge Charger R/T.
The elements haven't exactly been kind to this Mopar icon, as you can easily notice in the images we have here. Then again, what can you expect when a car is left on a trailer for over three decades?
And with that trailer being parked on the side of a road in Elmira, New York, the Dodge didn't go unnoticed over the years. In fact, Instagram label rotting american classics, which brought this icon to our feed, seems to have come across the machine a few years ago, assuming this had been turned into a yard decoration.
Fortunately, though, Instagram car spotter hemisublime (the account is run by an enthusiast named Dimitri), recently managed to rescue the Charger, as you'll notice in the post at the bottom of the story.
As such, we are told that the Dodge had been turned into a drag car prior to landing on the said trailer, spending the 80s chasing velocity numbers like such a muscle monster should.
Now, the enthusiast doesn't mention the plans he has for the 1968 Charger, but the stakes are definitely high. And it's enough to check out the attire of the vehicle to understand why.
Sure, all those years of dealing with the caprices of the NY weather have taken their toll on the vehicle. But you can still see the big coupe sports the Bennington flag, with the vehicle's paint job thus being a nod to the American Revolution.
The said version of the American flag borrows its name from the Battle of Bennington, which took place on August 16, 1777, in Walloomsac, New York, about 10 miles (16 km) from Bennington, Vermont. The battle saw Brigadier General John Stark and his American forces defeating two detachments of British General John Burgoyne's invading army, with the victory being deemed a part of the turning point of the Revolutionary War.
And the way in which the said flag is mixed with the door scallops, one of the standout features of the second-generation Charger, means the old finish might stick around via a patina approach, even though we can't be sure about the final form of the vehicle.
