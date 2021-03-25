1966 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes Side-Exit Exhausts, Is Ready for the Summer

Designers Try to Guess 2021 e-Bike Trends With SM Electric Bicycle Project

Built from 1962 to 1967, the second-generation Chevy Corvette spawned some of the coolest and most powerful versions of the iconic sports car. All-original examples are extremely expensive nowadays, but a restored model with replacement parts won't break the bank and will look just as cool. 13 photos



The 5.4-liter V8, which was factory-rated at 350 horsepower, was reportedly rebuilt back in 2004. There's also a new alternator under the hood, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.



As far as looks go, this Corvette is almost of the mint-condition variety, with only a few dents to report. The fiberglass body is finished in Rally Red, and the chrome work looks beautiful. The drop-top flexes a pair of side-exiting exhaust pipes, running between 15-inch turbine-style wheels. These are reproduction units but look just as good as the original.



The interior is fitted with Corvette-specific bucket seats trimmed in black vinyl, and the same material covers the dashboard and door panels. There's a locking glovebox, an analog clock, and a Delco radio. The wood-rimmed steering wheel and the 160-mph speedometer complete the vintage look.



The odometer shows only 29,000 miles (46,671 km), but the seller says it is inoperable, so actual mileage remains a mystery. This 1966 'Vette, a perfect muscle car for long summer drives, is being offered in California, and the bidding is at $15,000. Yes, it's not the most original



You can check out the astonishing exhaust note of the rebuilt small-block V8 in the video below. It's not as noisy as this



