1966 Chevrolet Corvette Flexes Side-Exit Exhausts, Is Ready for the Summer

This 1966 example that popped up on Bring Trailer is one of them. Restored about 16 years ago, this Vette no longer features its original, numbers-matching V8. But it's fitted with a period-correct small-block V8, which Chevy offered on the C2 from 1963 to 1965.The 5.4-liter V8, which was factory-rated at 350 horsepower, was reportedly rebuilt back in 2004. There's also a new alternator under the hood, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.As far as looks go, this Corvette is almost of the mint-condition variety, with only a few dents to report. The fiberglass body is finished in Rally Red, and the chrome work looks beautiful. The drop-top flexes a pair of side-exiting exhaust pipes, running between 15-inch turbine-style wheels. These are reproduction units but look just as good as the original.The interior is fitted with Corvette-specific bucket seats trimmed in black vinyl, and the same material covers the dashboard and door panels. There's a locking glovebox, an analog clock, and a Delco radio. The wood-rimmed steering wheel and the 160-mph speedometer complete the vintage look.The odometer shows only 29,000 miles (46,671 km), but the seller says it is inoperable, so actual mileage remains a mystery. This 1966 'Vette, a perfect muscle car for long summer drives, is being offered in California, and the bidding is at $15,000. Yes, it's not the most original C2 Corvette out there, but it won't set you back more than $80,000, like most of them do.You can check out the astonishing exhaust note of the rebuilt small-block V8 in the video below. It's not as noisy as this blown Corvette coupe, also from 1966, but hey, at least this one's road-legal.