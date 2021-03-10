C8 Corvette Falls Off Car Lift, Thankfully Nobody Was Hurt

More on this:

1 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Production Rumored to End on the Week of July 19th

2 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Pro-Touring Build Mixes Killer Looks With LT1 Muscle

3 2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Will Match LT2 V8 With Two E-Motors, Says SAE

4 C8 Corvette "Split Window" Rendering Blends Mid-Engine Layout With Classy Looks

5 C8 Corvette Damaged by Chevy Dealer Now Listed on Copart, Looks Heartbreaking