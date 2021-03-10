C8 Corvette Falls Off Car Lift, Thankfully Nobody Was Hurt

May 2020 is when a red-painted C8 Corvette with 3,419 miles (5,502 kilometers) on the odo fell off a dealership's lift. “Service technicians put it on the lift improperly,” as per the owner, and two months after the incident, the car was listed on Copart as structurally sound.
How could a Chevy dealer make such a mistake? As fate would have it, a lot of techs aren’t used to mid-engine vehicles. Placing the lift pads too far away from the lift points translates to more weight than normal over the rear axle, which is why the eighth-generation sports car and two-post lifts don’t mix.
Coming courtesy of Corvette Forum, a Rapid Blue-painted Corvette fell off a lift in similar fashion to the sports car mentioned in the opening paragraph. According to the person who uploaded the photos, “no one was hurt, at least not physically.” What is borderline terrifying about this mishap is the belly pan on the floor, which means that somebody must’ve been working under the engine before the vehicle fell off butt first.
It’s not clear if the lift has failed or the fall is attributed to a service technician. Regardless of how the Corvette got onto the floor, the severity of the fall has badly damaged the doors and rear fenders. The rearmost part of the frame may be bent, which would render the car totaled.
We don’t know the condition of the powerplant and transaxle either, but on the other hand, we shouldn’t forget that a Corvette is replaceable while limbs and bones are not. The owner may be feeling the same way, but at the same time, he knows that it’ll be hard to replace his car.
To understand how ridiculously high the demand for the C8 is in the United States, there are dealerships that accept deposits for the 2023 anniversary editions. Given these circumstances, the owner’s only chance of getting a C8 right now would be to pay a premium on the used market.
To whom it may concern, the most affordable 2020 model available on Autotrader right now is a new 1LT listed at $65,003 by a dealer. At the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive comes in the guise of a 3LT listed at $169,999 with 3,567 miles (5,741 kilometers) on the clock.
