1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS "Black Beauty" Is a Digitally Remastered Classic

Back in the early 1960s, the SS incarnation of the Chevelle was one of Chevy's first entries into the muscle car segment. The example portrayed in this rendering, which looks like it previews a real-world build, belongs to the 1966 model year. That year saw the SS become a standalone model, with things remaining that way through 1968, with the variant once again becoming an option package the following year.
As you can imagine, the very idea of owning such a piece of American history is a dream for certain aficionados, while others wish to take the vehicle down the customization route before that status is achieved.
Well, we are dealing with the latter scenario here. You see, an enthusiast named John Clausell recently acquired a 1966 Chevelle SS Convertible. While the vehicle does seem to sport certain custom goodies, as you'll notice in the second Instagram post below, it looks like the aficionado asked digital label personalizatuauto to come up with a rendering showcasing an evolution of the machine. That's what you can see in the first Insta post below.
Note that the owner is asking social media for a nickname for the project, and we've decided to come up with just that in the title.
In this pixel-touched incarnation, the Chevy packs a modern heart, namely an LS3 motor; note that the 6.2-liter V8, which used to serve the C6-generation Corvette and the fifth-gen Camaro SS, is also offered as a crate engine.
The V8's standard output sits at 430 hp and 425 lb-ft (576 Nm), but those figures can be left behind since this example works with a Procharger.
From the outside, nothing speaks of the centrifugal supercharger-aided LS3 under the hood. In fact, the only custom bits visible involve the exhaust and the Schott wheels, which conceal stopping hardware supplied by Wilwood.
Featuring a mirror-like finish for the generous lips and black centers, the rolling goodies aren't that far from the ones currently fitted to the vehicle.
Oh, and it also looks like the ride height drop was maintained, as you can easily notice by comparing the two.
