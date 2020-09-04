ICON 4x4 Turns 1950 Chevrolet Thriftmaster Farm Truck Into LS3 V8 Restomod

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

It’s hard to put a price on this build, but it’s an expensive makeover without a shadow of a doubt. Lest we forget, the Californian company typically charges $235,000 or thereabouts for the most simple of Thriftmaster restomods. “Originally, this was a farm truck” according to ICON 4x4 of California. The “Old School Edition” before your eyes started life as a 1950 Thriftmaster, but now packs 430 horsepower and independent suspension all around.“We had the opportunity to completely redesign the visual elements as well as the chassis for a much smoother, really enjoyable ride,” and the restomodding specialist has also made a statement with the period-correct interior. The vanilla hue of the dashboard contrasts nicely with the saddle leather seats, and in the rear of the cabin, you will also notice a Saint Francis badge that signifies safe travels for all.Made-to-order green suede piping and a lovely column-mounted shifter are also featured, along with two apparently old-school gauges. The one on the right - the 120-mph speedometer - incorporates a small digital display that adds a little modernity to the otherwise vintage but exquisite interior. Indeed, this is an extremely tasteful makeover.Brembo brakes at all four corners, African teak for the bed, Bluetooth connectivity for the stereo, ice-cold air conditioning, and a 4L85-E automatic transmission are also featured. The small-block LS3 under the hood only adds to the specialness of this build, which is capable of lighting up the rears and carving corners better than it hauls.“At ICON 4x4, our passion is in celebrating timeless designs and giving them new life with increased performance, handling, and comfort,” said founder and lead designer Jonathan Ward. More than 22 items are said to be unique to this build, but frankly speaking, the attention to detail is what makes this truck so special among Thriftmasters.It’s hard to put a price on this build, but it’s an expensive makeover without a shadow of a doubt. Lest we forget, the Californian company typically charges $235,000 or thereabouts for the most simple of Thriftmaster restomods.

