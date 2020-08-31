H2 Yacht Design is Launching a Concept Yacht Ready with an On-board Bon Fire

LS3 V8 Mazda MX-5 “Flyin’ Miata” Sounds Insane, It's More Than an Engine Swap

A few years ago when the ND was relatively new, the peeps at Flyin’ Miata did the unthinkable by shoehorning a small-block V8 in the engine bay of the Japanese roadster. Turn-key cars are no longer available, though, but pretty much every upgrade is available to purchase with the notable exception of the LS3. 13 photos



Of course, the bone-stock stick shift had to go because 489 pound-feet of torque are too much for Mazda’s transmission. Keith Tanner of Flyin’ Miata explains that the T56 Magnum is the perfect replacement, a six-speed manual that can easily handle 700 pound-feet or more with cryogenic treatment and REM polishing.



Keith also mentions that the LSA – which is based on the LS small-block V8 engine architecture – doesn’t quite fit in the ND because of the supercharger. Even



The rear end? Well, that doesn’t come from an MX-5 either. The Pontiac G8 or Chevrolet Camaro are perfect for this application, and both donors are GM designs like the eight-cylinder lump. Of course, the electrics and electronics have to be adapted for this drivetrain as well, a bit of a headache in its own right.



Habu has two powertrain control modules if you can believe it, the stock one from Mazda and a GM unit along with an interface box that “translates” all the information imaginable. To sum it all up in layman’s terms, the turn-key package from Flyin’ Miata is a lot



When it comes to the driving experience, the man behind the steering wheel says something interesting at the 1:14 mark of the following video. “I just can’t help but laugh,” said Larry Chen, which is pretty much the whole point of this ludicrous conversion.



