1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 Restomod Defines Perfection





As of 1974, the E-Type Series 3 was brought to life by a humungous 5.3-liter V12 engine, with a redline of 6,500 rpm. At the time, this naturally aspirated SOHC animal was the only mass-produced V12 in the world. It was capable of delivering up to 264 hp at 5,000 rpm and 304 pound-feet (412 Nm) of torque at just over 3,500 revs. A four-speed manual gearbox transmits power to the rear wheels.



Thus, Jag’s ferocious E-Type S3 was blessed with a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph) and a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time as little as 6.5 seconds. While these number might not be as impressive today, they were certainly very attractive back in the 1970s!



Dominic and Marcus Holland founded E-Type UK in 2008. Today, this Hadlow-based company is the go-to place for Jaguar E-Type restorations, upgrades and maintenance. Their team consists of 15 talented employees, including sales representatives, engineers and management.







Over the years, the British company’s projects won several awards at various concours events, such as Salon Privé and Villa d’Este. They describe their restorations as “immaculate,” and I couldn’t agree more.



As you browse their inventory, you will come across a truly delicious 1974 Jaguar E-Type Series 3 restomod. This spectacular machine is a perfect example of the crew’s meticulous craftmanship and dedication, standing out as one of the finest vintage Jags you’ll have the honor of seeing on today’s public roads.



For starters, they installed stainless-steel front and rear bumpers, along with a gorgeous set of 16” (40.64 cm) multi-spoked Turrino rims. We notice that the original exterior lighting was removed to make room for a full LED package. By adding a new piston kit, the V12 powerplant’s displacement was increased to a colossal 6.1 liters.



ECU 's software was precisely recalibrated and optimized.



In terms of chassis upgrades, the E-Type S3 received a sports steering rack, as well as reinforced inner sills and an adjustable suspension with torsion bars. As a result, these modern components add up to improve handling by a stretch. To top it all off, superior stopping power is provided by AP Racing brakes.



Inside, you will find heated seats, a high-definition audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and more LEDs on the door panels. The elegant interior was completely refurbished, proudly wearing grey leather covers stitched by hand.



