Reimagined 1977 Ford Bronco Shines More Than Upcoming New Version

This year, the Blue Oval is expected to revive the Bronco nameplate as part of its offensive in the SUV segment. And although most of the world is eagerly anticipating the unveiling, some are still looking back fondly at what the Bronco used to be.
With the launch of the new SUV just around the corner, we see a resurgence in interest when it comes to older Broncos. Everybody owning one is trying to profit from the exposure and almost all scheduled auctions across the U.S. have at least one Bronco on the manifest.
During the January Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, more than one Broncos are looking for new owners, including Simon Cowell’s 1977 model. Also from 1977 is the SUV pictured in the gallery above, described by its seller as a “one-of-a-kind custom 1977 Ford Bronco 4x4.”
In fact, we’re looking at a restoration, one that didn’t shy away from trying to make improvements to the car where improvements were needed.
For instance, a lot of welds were used to either eliminate the factory seems – so is the case with the rear quarter ends which were welded to the quarter-panels – or with the purpose of making the car look like it just rolled off assembly lines, as is the case with the metal fender flares welded to the body.
Smoothness was chosen over ruggedness. For that to happen, the marker lights were removed, and a custom pop-out gas cap cover was created.
Painted in Harley-Davidson Root Beer Brown over a black base, the Bronco packs a new Ford Coyote 5.0-liter crate engine, coupled to a Ford 4R70W 4-speed automatic transmission with overdrive. Also new is the suspension system, which comprises a lift kit, custom trailering arms and Rancho shocks.
The car has only 400 miles on the odometer, all made in the name of testing, and is selling with no reserve during the Barrett-Jackson event.
