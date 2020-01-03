Custom 1957 Oldsmobile Fiesta Wagon Looks Cleaner Than an Operating Room

Soon after the end of the second world war, one of the planet’s now-defunct brands, Oldsmobile, was on a roll. Just as most other car brands, it too was enjoying the economic boom that came with rebuilding what war had destroyed.
One of the carmaker’s most successful line of cars, the 88, was born in in 1949 and lasted for half a century. In its long life, the various iterations of the 88 war baptized in a number of diverse monikers, from Futuramic to Jetstar or from Starfire to Celebrity. For the station wagon versions of the 88, especially in the 1950s and 1960s, the name Fiesta was used.
Presently, the 88 line remains a custom shop favorite, and we’ve seen our share of modern-day revivals of these Olds. Not the same can be said about the Fiesta because, well, it is a wagon, and people are not into this type of car all that much these days.
Yet, a couple from Corpus Christi, Texas, found a 1957 Oldsmobile Fiesta Wagon interesting enough to buy and ship to Texas-based Cimtex Rods for what turned out to be an astounding makeover.
Invited to take part in the SEMA Battle of the Builders in 2019, the car is now fully completed and probably has already found its way in its owners’ garage.
The custom build for this particular car involved retaining much of the original body elements of the car. That’s most visible at the rear, where everything looks just as it did decades ago, only much shinier.
Painted in Heath Candy tan and root beer-like colors, the 1957 Fiesta sports an LT4 376ci aluminum crate engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission and the GM Connect and Cruise control.
Inside, the car boasts the same dashboard it did years ago, and comes with the original radio, vents and air conditioning.
Despite this, the Cimtex team was extremely careful in making the build look amazing. As you can see in the gallery above, the car, both inside and out, is squeaky clean, and looks more like a pristine museum piece than a car one would take for a drive to the local supermarket.
