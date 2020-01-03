Dodge Charger Hellcat "Reptile" Is the King of Widebody

Now, you can notice the current form of the Mopar machine in the first two Instagram posts below, which come from the owner of the machine.
However, the third post brings us the rendering mentioned above. And the message associated with the eye candy sounds pretty simple: "a setup for a future installment,"
And since it looks like the Charger Hellcat could evolve into the pixel toy seen here, let's zoom in its digital details. Unsurprisingly, the widebody approach is the most striking addition, with this including the fat fenders and the side skirt extensions. Oh, and let's not forget the generously sized front splitter. As for the green halo lights, these come to complement the chrome green wrap that's already on the car.
Note that the rear of the Dodge remains the tame part of the machine, even though that description doesn't do it justice: the newfound goodies include the wilder boot lid lip spoiler, along with the asymmetric quadruple exhaust setup.
It seems like the owner of this muscle saloon is looking for a melange that involves both drag strip assets and eye candy, so here's to hoping this rendering helps bring the two together.
