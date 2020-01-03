autoevolution
Dodge Charger Hellcat "Reptile" Is the King of Widebody

3 Jan 2020, 12:16 UTC ·
We often talk about renderings that inspire factory car owners to go down the customization path, with some of these pixel works becoming actual builds. Of course, there are also renderings that remain confined to our screens. Well, the virtual project that brought us here, which involves a Dodge Charger Hellcat, plays in a different league.
4 photos
Dodge Charger Hellcat "Reptile"Dodge Charger Hellcat "Reptile"Dodge Charger Hellcat "Reptile"
To be more precise, the starting point for this pixel work is a Hellcat that has already been bagged, but the air suspension is just part of the fun - the super-sedan has also been taken to the gym and is now fighting to enter the 9s quarter-mile arena.

Now, you can notice the current form of the Mopar machine in the first two Instagram posts below, which come from the owner of the machine.

However, the third post brings us the rendering mentioned above. And the message associated with the eye candy sounds pretty simple: "a setup for a future installment,"

And since it looks like the Charger Hellcat could evolve into the pixel toy seen here, let's zoom in its digital details. Unsurprisingly, the widebody approach is the most striking addition, with this including the fat fenders and the side skirt extensions. Oh, and let's not forget the generously sized front splitter. As for the green halo lights, these come to complement the chrome green wrap that's already on the car.

Note that the rear of the Dodge remains the tame part of the machine, even though that description doesn't do it justice: the newfound goodies include the wilder boot lid lip spoiler, along with the asymmetric quadruple exhaust setup.

It seems like the owner of this muscle saloon is looking for a melange that involves both drag strip assets and eye candy, so here's to hoping this rendering helps bring the two together.



