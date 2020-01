Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Skull Face" Is a Track Day Hero

The idea behind the rendering is to make the Hellcat more fit for circuit duties, which, given the scale-unfriendly nature of the Mopar machine, is not an easy task.And while we'll get to the bits that were digitally added (or subtracted, for that matter) to this Challenger Hellcat , let's take a bit of time to talk about the build that served as a source of inspiration for this eye candy.We're dealing with a Plymouth Barracuda , one that has been given a complete makeover. The machine now accommodates a big block, while its stripped-out look is the result of the owner's fetishes rather than track day intentions - you'll get to check out the Plymouth in the second Instagram post below.In fact, here's the aficionado giving us the Barracuda's tale (keep in mind the build required six years to complete):"It was so much fun to drive it around like that [stripped out], and I fell for the brutally raw nature of it in this minimal state, with nothing on it but what it needed to go. No trim, no interior, nothing. Plus it looked straight badass [...]. So I tried to retain as much of this raw minimal feel while making the car legal and a little more comfortable, with luxuries like door panels and dash, lol,"Returning to the Challenger Hellcat, the main ingredients have to be the aero ones, namely the front splitter, the front canards and the massive rear wing, together with the Turbofan front wheels (this design traces its roots to the motorsport world: the hardware sucks air from under the car, thus bringing benefits in terms of both downforce and brake cooling).The front fascia lacks quite a few elements, while it also seems that the ground clearance has been reduced. As for the B&W look, well, the dark front elements are simply portrayed in unpainted form...