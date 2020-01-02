Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Skull Face" Is a Track Day Hero

View this post on Instagram

Well, we are a day away from 2020 and I would like to share this render to close off 2019. Challenger Hellcat with a slight re-work to suit a track day 🤟🏻 Of course, a little bit of @_aaron_beck inspiration! This year, with all its ups and downs was a really good one, full of experiences and learning. One of the things I am really grateful is this page, and you guys, the people that follow my work, give feedback, comment and support what I do. I can’t thank you enough, and I hope you stick around for 2020 😁 I am well aware that you guys adore the “What-if” concepts, so you can expect way more of that coming, and more variety of content as well. I am not certain of exactly where 2020 will take us, but sure as hell I am excited for it! I give you my best wishes for the upcoming year, I hope you have a lot of fun and a safe new year’s celebration! Thank you again! What was your favorite render of the year? . . . . . . . . #dodge #challenger #srt #hellcat #widebody #supercharged #muscle #car #v8 #707 #horsepower #black #matte #track #timeattack #fast #3d #render

Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Dec 30, 2019