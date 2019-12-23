Buzzing Electric – How the EV Became Mainstream and Cool

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 U-Joint Snaps After 200 Miles From New

Performance cars may be engineered to take a beating, but that doesn’t mean they won’t break at some point for one reason or another. The Shelby GT350 is one of those hi-po cars, and a certain individual has experienced what can only be described as a catastrophic failure after 200 miles since it was delivered. 9 photos



“The car was taken to the dealer for the strut work on December 16th and to assess the source of the vibration,” the owner said. “The strut work was performed and while the car was being driven by the dealership for alignment, the U-joint snapped.” The extent of the damage can be seen in the photo gallery, and it certainly isn’t a pretty sight given the retail price of



First things first, a universal joint helps the rear axle of the ‘Stang move up and down in relation to the transmission without bending or snapping the shaft. That’s the purpose of a U-joint, and there are too many designs out there to list them all here. Analyzing the photographs taken by the owner with the damaged universal joint, it’s likely that a pre-existing crack in the yoke from a manufacturing error or from mishandling is the culprit of this catastrophic failure.



