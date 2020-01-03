2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Looks Wider and Lower Than Predecessor

The seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is shaping up as more of an evolutionary car as far as its overall body proportions go, albeit its design language will be entirely different compared to the current model.
At least this is what this latest spy video seems to suggest, with a current S-Class W222 being caught leading a W223 prototype on the streets of Stuttgart.
From the side, the two cars seem almost identical, but if you look closer you should notice that the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has a much lower hood, while the overall width seems noticeably larger than on its predecessor.
Despite the heavy camouflage, the taillights look like they will have more things in common with the ones found on the latest CLA and CLS than the W222 S-Class, while the much-slimmer headlights will accompany a gargantuan engine grille.
The side view is almost identical, save for certain versions featuring pop-out door handles that only stick out when the car is unlocked.
Inside it's where most design changes will take place, with Mercedes-Benz jumping on the “huge touchscreen” bandwagon and removing almost all analog buttons and knobs from the interior. The most real estate on the center console will be occupied by a giant portrait-mode touchscreen with an updated version of the MBUX infotainment system.
Engine-wise you should expect an assortment of turbocharged inline-six and V8 engines with direct injection in both gasoline and diesel guise. Save for a couple of variants, all engines will feature some form of electrification, with mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems to form the bulk.
The V12 is not yet dead, but sadly it is expected that the Maybach version will be the only one to feature more than 8 cylinders in the long run. One of the new S-Class' most talked-about features will probably be an all-wheel-steering system that will decrease the giant sedan's turning radius substantially at lower speeds.
