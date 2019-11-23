Lamborghini Aventador "Sterrato" Looks Like a Dakar Racer, Has Spare Wheels

It was June when Lamborghini dropped the bomb by introducing the Huracan Sterrato. The lifted supercar came in concept form and, despite the Raging Bull having admitted that the response was overwhelmingly positive, there are still no sings of a production model, even a limited one. But what if somebody took the idea to the next level, say, using an Aventador?
Well, the question above might just be the kind nobody asked, but we certainly have an answer for it. This comes in the form of the rendering starting at us from behind the screen, which portrays nothing less than a Lamborghini Aventador Dakar racer.
Note that the pixel work we have here actually hit social media back in December 2017, way before the Sterrato was introduced - Sant'Agata Bolognese was plotting a V10 jportscar (jacked-up sportscar) since the Gallardo era, but this is another story for another time.
Returning to the machine we have here, this isn't a fake rally car, as is the case with the Huracan build commissioned by vlogger Alex Choi. So the artist behind it (more on this below) didn't simply lift the thing, threw in some rugged terrain bits and called it a day. Oh no. Instead, we're looking at a complete Dakar transformation here.
Heck, this contraption even comes with spare wheels where the side air intakes used to be. Then again, it's not like its V12 motor doesn't get the fresh air it requires, with the top structure making sure this receives an even more generous airflow than with the production model.
If anything, seeing that Raging Bull logo on the rugged wheel/tire package reminds us of the only V12 Lamborghini that was actually prepared for any kind of the terrain, namely the LM002.
As for the gear head who came up with the splendid digital dream, his name is Walter Kim and he happens to be a concept artist at DreamWorks.
