This pixel effort bring us multiple angles, so one can notice all the changes done to the body of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine - make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below for the complete eye candy.Certain aero elements the machine has gained are obvious, such as the carbon splitter up front, which means this easily beats the original in terms of downforce. Then again, we also have more subtle touches, such as the colored exhaust tips and you should zoom in on the said post to notice them all.For the sake of comparison, you'll find images of the standard Sian , if such an adjective is fitting for the velocity monster that is this Lambo, in the gallery above.Now, Yasid Oozeear, the aficionado behind the rendering, lives to challenge norms and conventions, so it was only natural for the gear head to gift us with such a rendering. Nevertheless, there's more to this image than meets the eye. For one thing, this portrait only comes to highlight the busy look of the Sian, which falls in line with that of other recent one- or few-offs built by the Italian carmaker.And while the Sian pays homage to multiple iconic Lamborghinis, showcasing design elements such as the Countach's Periscopio system or the Miura's side-posterior air intakes, all those models featured clean styling. So here's to hoping the Italian automotive producer reduces this design gap and comes up with cleaner lines, at least for a part of its future models - after all, the Aventador and the Huracan will receive successors in the first half of the next decade (this is certain for the V12 and probable for the V10 model).