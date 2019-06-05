Lamborghini Secretly Plotted the Huracan Sterrato During the Gallardo Era

View this post on Instagram

Rambo Lambo? How about Huracan Rally Car?? This is the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato!!! I bet you didn’t see this one coming! What other brand would have the character to do this in 2019 with a rear mid engine super car? This is the spiritual successor to the Lancia Stratos we have all longed for. I first heard about this idea well before the first iteration of the Huracan was released so it’s been in the works a long time. @reggiani.maurizio is the man. Seriously, he is the unsung hero that has made Lamborghini what it is today. Maurizio, AMAZING!!!! Please make me one!! O O Lamborghini invited the 5 or so top journalists to drive it and I hear I @jonnylieberman Hwas one of the few. Go to his page to read about what this is and more importantly, what it’s like to drive it!!! #JealousMuch O3O/. FYI “Sterrato” means “dirt” in Italian - How cool is that?!! I want more dirt in my life. ) _____________________________________________________________ #Lamborghini #Huracan #Sterrato #HuracanSterrato #LamborghiniHuracanSterrato #Rally #RamboLambo #RallyLambo #Dirt #CoolestThingEver #RallyCar #Lancia #Stratos #LanciaStratos #LamborghiniRallyCar #Huracan63 #WOW #SOMUCHWANT #MaurizioReggiani #MaurizioReggianiIsTheMan #RallyTime #Amazing #KrisSingh #BLESSED

