Ferrari F40 with Lamborghini Huracan Face Swap Looks Brand New, Has Open Top

Car Combos are back! Let me know what car Combinations you want to see done in Need for Speed Heat :) Combo: liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan Spyder + Ferrari F40 ---- Game - Need for Speed Heat ----- #needforspeed #nfs #nfsheat #needforspeedheat #nfs2019 #needforspeed2019 #stance #car #cars #stancenation #speedhunters #ferrari #lamborghini #libertywalk #huracan #f40 #f40ferrari #lamborghinihuracan

A post shared by Jon Pumfrey / DomesticMango (@dm_jon) on Nov 9, 2019 at 12:00pm PST