Ferrari F40 with Lamborghini Huracan Face Swap Looks Brand New, Has Open Top

The sheer description of the digital contraption starting at us from behind the screen is the kind that will easily pull a wait, what from anybody who knows a thing or two about cars, or design in general, for that matter. So, what is this rendering?
Well, we're looking at a mashup where the Ferrari F40 gets the majority of the real estate, albeit with the Lamborghini Huracan's face making a clear statement.
Basically, is we zoom in on the front end, we'll notice that, from the traditional F40 pin strip up, this is all Huracan Spyder, probably in Performante trim (notice the air extractors on the front fenders).
This work came to be after Jon Pumfrey, an Australian aficionado, decided to digitally weld the two Italian exotics together. However, the supercars had already been gifted with various mods via the shortcut that is the Need For Speed modding shop, so these weren't rendered from scratch.
This is a good opportunity to remind you that the said installment of the NFS franchise was introduced just last week.
Given the fact that we're looking at a Prancing Horse and a Raging Bull that are nearly three decades apart, the mix is incredibly stable as far as the eye is concerned.
Of course, such a mix will send purists on a rage trip like few others, but, at least as far as this one is concerned, there's nothing to worry about - it's not like anybody will turn this into an actual build.
Even so, face swaps are a bit of a trend nowadays and I'm not just talking about the rendering realm here. So while such pixel plays involve creatures such as this McLaren 720S-faced Toyota 86, the real world fights back with builds like this Mercedes-Benz G500 Squared gone Rolls-Royce. Oh dear...
