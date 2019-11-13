Ferrari Roma V8 Grand Tourer Matches the McLaren GT for Horsepower

All-new for the 2020 model year, the Roma is how Ferrari calls the two-seater grand tourer with a twin-turbo V8 heart in the engine bay. The 620-ps rating (612 horsepower) is an exact match for the McLaren GT, and curiously enough, the British supercar has less torque from 0.1 more liters of displacement.
3,855 cubic centimeters translate to 760 Nm from 3,000 to 5,750 rpm for the Roma, which is 560 pound-feet in U.S. currency. Almost as torquey as the engine in the F8 Tributo, the F154 suits the character of the Roma rather well given the grand touring credentials and comfort-oriented suspension setup.
You could think of the Roma as a spiritual successor to the 250 GT, a series of lovely cars from the 1960s packing twelve instead of eight cylinders. This fellow here also serves a purpose as the smaller sibling of the 812 Superfast, drawing new customers to the Prancing Horse thanks to the lower starting price.
Ferrari hasn’t announced how many euros the Roma will cost once it goes on sale. Our guess is that it’ll be pricier than the entry-level Portofino but more affordable than the F8 Tributo, models that retail at €189,704 and €228,661. This gets us to the McLaren GT once again, whose starting price is close to €198,000.
The “distinctive flair and style” is meant to appeal to “discerning clients,” and Ferrari also talks about La Dolce Vita and other whatnots that don’t make sense in the real world. What comes as a surprise, however, is that the dual-clutch transmission is the eight-speeder DCT introduced in the SF90 Stradale.
Tipping the scales at 1,472 kilograms (dry; with lightweight options), the Roma is much obliged to hit 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and 200 km/h in 9.3 seconds. Top speed is rated at more than 320 km/h, and as you’d expect from such a high-performance engine, the F154 takes only 98-octane gasoline.
On an ending note, don’t you think that the center-mounted vertical touchscreen display looks a lot like the Uconnect infotainment system that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers in the United States?
