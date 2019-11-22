Dallara Stradale Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Evo, Runs Out of Luck

autoevolution

If you're looking for a Lamborghini supercar to cast in the role of Goliath, the Aventador is certainly it. However, the Huracan will also fit the bill, especially with David being played by a Dallara Stradale - the two Italian go-fast toys recently engaged in a drag race.
The sprinting battle, which was held by Motorsport Magazine, saw the Dallara and the Lambo using a human Christmas Tree, while duking it out in a standing kilometer run.

As for the David vs. Goliath theme, it's enough to mention that the Stradale tips the scales at 855 kg (1,885 lb), while the Huracan Evo weighs in at around 1,420 kg (3,135 lb) - note that we're talking about the dry weight values here, so the machine are slightly heavier in the real world.

On the firepower front, the Huracan Evo's naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which churns out 640 horses, has to face a Bosch-modified version of the Ford 2.3-liter turbo-four, with the EcoBoost motor delivering 400 hp.

Now, I've extensively covered the Huracan Evo in a track test, so let's take a bit of time to talk about the Stradale, which is a brilliant driving instrument that offer racecar sensations in a street package.

You see, before coming up with the Stradale back in 2017, Gian Paolo Dallara, the founder of the company, had developed F1, F3 and Indicar racers for multiple companies, helping go-fast carmakers with chassis matters (the list includes Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren and Alfa Romeo). So it looks like the two rivals share a bit of their family tree...

In the drag racing clip below, you'll notice the featherweight machine has no windshield, since the latter, which is made from polycarbonate, can be removed. In fact, the carbon chassis of the Stradale allows for various roof solutions to be installed, so you can also have this in Coupe, Roadster and Targa form.

