Modern Lamborghini Countach Concept Looks Clean, Has Slim Lights

"How would a Lamborghini Countach look if it was brought closer to contemporary design standards?" This is a question that pop up into more and more aficionado's minds these days. We are, of course, talking about virtual builds here, so there's no reason for purists to jump aboard the rage train.
In fact, I've brought along a rendering that delivers an example as good as any. The pixel work behind the screen uses a Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole as a starting point, hence the lump on top of the engine bay - the carburetors of this model were relocated from the sides to the top of the V12, with the aim being to improve cooling.

And yes, certain body panels of the Italian exotic were built from Kevlar, so it would be quite a shame to see aftermarket developers drilling into them for the sake of custom aero.

Nevertheless, as mentioned above, this is a mere pixel play - Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind the work, has gifted the 80s icon with styling elements that can be considered the norm for tuner rides nowadays and I'm referring to the widebody kit, as well as to those ultra-thin LED taillights.

Now, in case you're wondering why the vibe of this Lambo seems familiar, it might be because the machine is connected to Need For Speed Heat. You see, the said artist was part of the team who created the custom body bits for the recently-launched NFS title and yes, the Countach is available in the arcade title.

Oh, and nobody knows where the rear wing of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine went, but if you see it, make sure to return the thing to Instagram, okay?

PS: Here are some other examples of modernised Countaches, such as this Photoshop job and this more complex, three-dimensional stunt.

