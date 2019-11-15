Lamborghini Gallardo Concept S Heading to Auction Again, Estimated at $1.3 M

The Gallardo was a different breed of Lamborghini, made possible by the know-how of the Volkswagen Group. The first commercial success of the automaker from Sant’Agata Bolognese had also spawned quite a number of special editions, but none is rarer than the Concept S.
Penned by Luc Donckerwolke as a barchetta with saute-vent screens instead of a traditional windshield, the Gallardo Concept S was originally limited to 100 examples. As fate would have it, only two were actually built, and this fellow here is the only one that works.
Chassis number ZHWGE32T86LA00001 has less than 200 kilometers on the odometer, was shown twice at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and it’s estimated to fetch at least $1,300,000 at the RM Sotheby’s Abu Dhabi 2019 auction. The highest estimate is $1.6 million, a bit too much even for a hardcore car collector such as Jerry Seinfeld or Jay Leno.
The spine running between the passenger and the driver is one of the most powerful design statements of the Gallardo Concept S, which has also been aerodynamically optimized for high-speed stability. As opposed to the bone-stock model, an additional air inlet has been grafted onto the spine behind the rear headrests to channel more air into the combustion chambers of the 10-cylinder engine. The 5.0-liter blunderbuss used to be good for 520 horsepower when new, but the drivetrain is let down by the transmission.
Before the Huracan entered the scene with a dual-clutch transmission with lightning-quick gear shifts, the E-Gear served as the alternative to the gated six-speed manual. Gallardo owners know how hard it is to park the Gallardo with the electrohydraulic manual E-Gear, a tranny that also features a rather worrisome reliability record. The driveability is a headache in and of itself, jerking too much while driving in stop & go traffic.
Expected to “hold its place in Lamborghini’s modern history for years to come,” do you think that the Concept S is worth $1.3 million?
