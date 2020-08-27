Jaguar F-Pace SVR Reaches 195 mph in Lister Stealth Configuration

Just half a decade ago it would have been virtually inconceivable for Jaguar to dare trespass onto its sister company Land Rover’s territory. But, as the Charles Dickens saying goes, “never say never.” So, here we are into 2020 with Jaguar having its own family of SUVs consisting of the E-Pace, F-Pace and the all-electric I-Pace. The revolution was started by the compact luxury crossover F-Pace back in 2015 and in 2020 the model has allegedly become “Britain’s Fastest SUV.”
Jaguar’s F-Pace SVR is a quick monster on its own thanks to the very respectable technical credentials that include a feisty 5.0-liter V8 with 550 hp and 502 lb. ft. (680 Nm) of torque under the hood. With help from the all-wheel drive system, the high-riding British feline is jumping after any automotive prey with a 62-mph sprint of 4.3 seconds.
Its top speed of 176 mph (283 kph) is very impressive according to Autobahn’s no-speed limit standards, but the Lister Motor Company still thinks there’s room for improvement. And the Cambridge-based British sports car manufacturer has taken upon itself to make the necessary corrections.
The result has now been officially unveiled as the Lister Stealth, a performance SUV capable of reaching 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 195 mph (314 kph).
The figures are a tad better than what Bentley's new Bentayga Speed has on offer, but the world SUV supremacy of the American Dodge Durango Hellcat has seemingly remained unchanged – albeit by just 0.1 seconds for the 60-mph time.
The Lister team has promised, in turn, unlimited tailoring possibilities and a base price that should put many other rivals to shame, with the 100-unit production run having each example start at just £109,950 (around $145,349 at the current exchange rate). But let’s first see what’s on offer and only afterwards prepare our checkbooks.
Jaguar’s F-Pace SVR is very much still visible from under the tuning company’s modifications – albeit the Lister Stealth now comes with stylish green accents inside and out as well as a modified carbon fiber front bumper sporting two massive claw-style air intakes, among others. Also, of note are the front aerodynamic splitter, the upgraded front and rear brakes, along with the massive backside diffuser sitting inside the redesigned bumper.
Lister has enlisted the help of wheel specialist Vossen for the new Lister-style 23-inch forged alloys while inside the standard specification includes high-grade Bridge of Weir Nappa leather and no less than 36 options for the interior colors (with different stitching if you don’t want the stock green accents).
The heart and soul of the Lister Stealth resides under the hood – Jaguar's V8 has been remodeled with the proprietary Lister Engine Management System as well as a raft of new components. The result is a rather demonic 666 bhp (Durango Hellcat, where art thou?!) and 881 Nm (650 lb. Ft.) of twist.
Lister says this was enough to beat the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Vantage and Mclaren 570 GT in drag races that took place at the VMAX200 proving grounds. We say to Lister - where's the video proof?!
