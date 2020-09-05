The 2021 Living Vehicle Luxury Camper Can Now Charge Your Tesla from the Sun

Tyler Perry’s Newest Billionaire Mansion: Private Jet Hangar, Personal Airstrip

Tyler Perry is officially Hollywood's latest billionaire: Forbes has recently put his net worth at over $1 billion, which brings the movie director, producer and actor across the threshold, into the most select club in the world.



Before that, Perry spent years working on the design and construction, so he clearly wants to make this his permanent residence. To that end, it will include anything from a hangar for his private jet and his own personal airstrip, and even an organic farm.



As you can see in the video below, which includes aerial footage of the estate, it’s a massive deal. Estimates put the construction at 35,000 square feet (3,251 square meters), while the land itself sprawls over 1,200 acres of land. The place is completely isolated, surrounded by woods, with an impressive driveway leading up to the grand entrance.



In the back, there’s a huge lap pool with a jacuzzi. The organic farm, which will house horses and other animals, together with the hangar, can also be seen in the footage. Construction on the main building (the actual house) seems near complete.



Tyler Perry was able to reach the $1 billion landmark because he owns the rights to everything he creates, from his 22 feature films to the stage plays and the more than 1,200 TV episodes. His Atlanta-based movie production studio is the largest in the country, and is worth $280 million alone.



