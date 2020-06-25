The Weeknd’s 5-Bay, Neon-Lit Garage Is Worth the $25M He’s Asking on His Mansion

Abel Tesfaye, aka singing superstar The Weeknd, is selling his estate in the celebrity enclave of Hidden Hills, north of Los Angeles, near Calabasas and the Malibu coast. It’s a stunning piece of real estate comprising a very elegant house, a spacious guest house and a barn that’s been converted into a giant gym, but the highlight of it is, without a doubt, the five-bay garage.
Listed with The Agency, the 2017 construction spreads across 13,391 square feet (1,244 square meters) and three separate buildings, and includes a total of nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, and every luxury amenity you could think of – or “exceptional lifestyle amenities,” as the listing puts it. It’s also furnished sparsely and elegantly, in mostly whites and beiges, which makes the neon-lit garage and matching wine cellar stand out even more.
In addition to a massive driveway that can easily accommodate five vehicles, the compound comes with separate indoor parking for five more cars. This is a step beyond the regular garage, venturing into auto gallery territory: there are mirrored floors that can light up in a choice of colors (purple, green and blue) and glass doors. The diffused ceiling lights allow the owner to properly display the masterpieces inside, much like he would in a private museum.
Speaking of the compound, the main residence is a two-story building with double-height ceilings and surprisingly minimalist design. In this regard too, this estate stands out from the crowd: celebrities usually favor a more showy, flashy style (cough, Drake, cough), but not The Weeknd.
All rooms are spacious and airy, elegant and inviting, and include large glass panels to extend living space in the outdoors. The ground level comes with a wine cellar and tasting room that matches the neon-lit garage, a well-equipped chef’s kitchen, a family room and a formal dining area, an office and a corner bar, and a movie screening room.
Near the infinity saltwater pool is a cabana, and a two-bedroom guest house that comes with additional lounging space. The eight-stall barn is no longer used as a barn because The Weeknd had it converted into his personal gym. There’s also a spa and a yoga room, so you will never again have an excuse for skipping workouts, and entertainment areas for binge-watching favorite shows or the occasional game of ping-pong.
Also there is a real-size basketball court, neatly tucked between patches of perfectly manicured vegetation. Tall hedgerows offer complete privacy – not that much is needed, seeing how access is done by means of a private road and the whole compound is gated.
The Weeknd reportedly paid $18.2 million when he bought the house in 2017, soon after completion. It is now listed at the asking price of $24.995 million. Not a single car is included in the deal. Bummer.
