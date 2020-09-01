More on this:

A timeless classic with a four-digit horsepower figure? Sign me up!

SpeedKore's Brutal 1970 Dodge Charger 'Tantrum' Packs 1,650 HP





The Mopar legend went on to compete against the likes of Ford’s ferocious ‘Stang and Chevy’s fearsome Camaro in the unforgiving pony car wars of the 1960s, proving to be a relentless warrior on the tarmac battlefield.



To this date, Chrysler’s almighty machine remains a true symbol of U.S. automotive history, as well as one of the most iconic four-wheeled beasts of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. Over the years, it was featured in several Hollywood blockbusters, including Bullit, Dukes of Hazzard and even Fast and Furious.



For comparison’s sake, we’ll be having a look back at what an original 1970 Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi was capable of. Its naturally aspirated 7.0-liter V8 behemoth was equipped with two carburetors and would generate up to 425 bhp at 5,000 rpm, along with a torque output of 490 pound-feet (665 Nm) at 4,000 revs.







Additionally, this bad boy was supported by high-performance shock absorbers and a sports suspension with sway bars, while its fierce Hemi V8 powerplant exhaled through a dual exhaust system. Stopping power was handled by a set of front and rear drum brakes.



Now, if you’re a fan of delicious restomods, carbon fiber goodness or both, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard of SpeedKore. Not only do these guys restore vintage beauties to perfection, they will go as far as blessing each and every one of their creations with a full prepreg carbon fiber body. The firm’s portfolio is genuinely astonishing and has attracted the attention of numerous celebrities, such as Kevin Hart or even Robert Downey, Jr.







In terms of its custom-built chassis, a roll cage is neatly incorporated into Tantrum’s structure. The whole thing sits on a pair of 19-inch HRE S104 wheels up front, coupled with 20-inch wheels at the rear. These are joined by Baer 14” (35.56 cm) brakes and top-of-the-line Penske coilover shocks. Furthermore, the wheels are hugged tightly by Michelin Pilot Super Sport 345-Series tires.



I’ve mentioned that SpeedKore tends to wrap its masterpieces in a full carbon fiber bodywork, and Tantrum is no exception. Its majestic panels are joined by a new aluminum grille and LED lighting, but you might be disappointed to find that the legendary concealed headlights are no longer part of the design. Finally, the marvel was covered in a gorgeous fade-to-black finish.



