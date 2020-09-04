2021 Ram 1500 TRX Cold Start Is “Louder Than the Trackhawk”

After rolling out the Jeep Gladiator in the mid-size segment, Fiat Chrysler took the full-size segment to new heights with the Ram 1500 TRX. The off-road truck is more potent than every pickup before it, packing more than 700 horsepower and a ridiculous torque rating from 6.2 liters of displacement and a big ol’ blower.
Even the nameplate is meant to unsettle the competition because the T-Rex has always been cooler than the Velociraptor. Considering that Ford relies on six cylinders and two snails for the F-150 Raptor, there’s no denying the Ram is louder thanks to the Hellcat engine from the Challenger and Charger.
“The cold start on this [truck] is a lot louder than the Trackhawk,” said hydrotrx on Instagram. “We will have to see how it sounds dumping from the cats,” added the poster, who appears to be a test driver. After all, that TRX features a manufacturer’s plate and a color we know from the configurator.
Hydro Blue with Diamond Black is how the combination is called, and from the looks of it, the truck is specified with Mopar beadlock-capable aluminum wheels from the Launch Edition equipment group. This package costs more than 12 grand, and it's exclusively offered in a color called Anvil.
For some reason or another, hydrotrx has also trolled his Instagram followers with a photo that features the caption “one of the first TRX owners.” An interesting flex for sure, but this big rig is much more than meets the eye.
Revealed on August 17th to the tune of Foo Fighters – All My Life, the supercharged pickup hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The quarter-mile run ends in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph, and at full song, the TRX hits 118 mph (190 kph).
Crazy numbers, alright, but the off-road hardware is serious as well. Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers, more than 13 inches of wheel travel, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, and 32 inches of water fording are a few of the highlights. Even as a workhorse, the Helltruck is better than the F-150 Raptor thanks to 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms) of towing capacity and a payload of 1,310 pounds (594 kilograms).
“The cold start on this [truck] is a lot louder than the Trackhawk,” said hydrotrx on Instagram. “We will have to see how it sounds dumping from the cats,” added the poster, who appears to be a test driver. After all, that TRX features a manufacturer’s plate and a color we know from the configurator.
Hydro Blue with Diamond Black is how the combination is called, and from the looks of it, the truck is specified with Mopar beadlock-capable aluminum wheels from the Launch Edition equipment group. This package costs more than 12 grand, and it's exclusively offered in a color called Anvil.
For some reason or another, hydrotrx has also trolled his Instagram followers with a photo that features the caption “one of the first TRX owners.” An interesting flex for sure, but this big rig is much more than meets the eye.
Revealed on August 17th to the tune of Foo Fighters – All My Life, the supercharged pickup hits 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The quarter-mile run ends in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph, and at full song, the TRX hits 118 mph (190 kph).
Crazy numbers, alright, but the off-road hardware is serious as well. Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shock absorbers, more than 13 inches of wheel travel, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires, and 32 inches of water fording are a few of the highlights. Even as a workhorse, the Helltruck is better than the F-150 Raptor thanks to 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms) of towing capacity and a payload of 1,310 pounds (594 kilograms).