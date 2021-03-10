The Longest Driven Journey Is in a 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser, a Wanderlust Dream

5 Possessed Jeep Gladiator Is the Demon We Won't Fear

4 This 1971 Dodge Dart Demon Has Been Parked For 32 Years, Ready for a V8 Upgrade

2 Challenger Super Stock Gets Reviewed and Compared To a Toddler Having a Tantrum

More on this:

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon With Just Three Miles on the Odo Pops up at Auction

The most extreme version of the modern Dodge Challenger yet, the SRT Demon , was discontinued in summer 2018 after only 3,315 units were built. Despite the limited run, you can find a few of them on the used car market right now. Some are low-mileage examples, but you can also buy a brand-new Demon with just three miles on the odo. 8 photos



The listing includes just a handful of details, like the fact that it's been driven for just three miles and that it comes complete with the Demon Crate. It's finished in black, the most popular color for the Demon, and sports a yellow stripe on the front splitter. The interior is wrapped in Laguna Alcantara.



The Demon Crate, which came standard with every Challenger SRT Demon, appears to be sealed. It should include a low-restriction air filter, high-octane racing fuel switch bank, a carbon-fiber dashboard badge, hydraulic floor jack, and a tool bag, among other goodies.



The 2018



A time capsule from 2018 with not a single mile on a public road, this Demon could cross the block for more than $200,000. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon retailed from $83,295 back in 2018.



As a brief reminder, the Challenger Demon packs a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine that generates as much as 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,042 Nm) of torque on racing fuel. It's been designed for the drag strip and comes with a long list of race-spec features and technologies.



It seems incredible that you can still find a three-year-old car that's basically brand-new, but apparently, one owner decided to keep his Demon locked in a garage until now. There's not a lot of info about it, but we do know that it's going under the hammer via Mecum Auctions in April 2021.The listing includes just a handful of details, like the fact that it's been driven for just three miles and that it comes complete with the Demon Crate. It's finished in black, the most popular color for the Demon, and sports a yellow stripe on the front splitter. The interior is wrapped in Laguna Alcantara.The Demon Crate, which came standard with every Challenger SRT Demon, appears to be sealed. It should include a low-restriction air filter, high-octane racing fuel switch bank, a carbon-fiber dashboard badge, hydraulic floor jack, and a tool bag, among other goodies.The 2018 Challenger SRT Demon is auctioned off at no reserve, and it will probably change hands for notably more than MSRP. Low-mileage Demons usually cost in excess of $120,000, but some examples with less than 100 miles on the odo are being listed at more than $150,000 on eBay.A time capsule from 2018 with not a single mile on a public road, this Demon could cross the block for more than $200,000. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon retailed from $83,295 back in 2018.As a brief reminder, the Challenger Demon packs a supercharged, 6.2-liter V8 engine that generates as much as 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,042 Nm) of torque on racing fuel. It's been designed for the drag strip and comes with a long list of race-spec features and technologies. Dodge says it needs only 2.3 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standing start, making it the fastest non-electric production car. It was also the first production vehicle that could perform a wheelie.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.