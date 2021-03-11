4 Drag Race: 1963 Supercharged Studebaker Avanti Is Too Fast for 1969 Pontiac GTO

3 Tuned 5th-Gen Camaro ZL1 Takes Frustrations Out on C7 Corvette Z06 in a Big Way

More on this:

Chevrolet C8 Corvette Races Souped-Up Camaro ZL1, Doesn't Stand a Chance

The C8 Corvette is impressively quick, thanks to its mid-engined layout. But while it may outrun a naturally aspirated muscle car, it doesn't stand a chance against a supercharged Camaro ZL1. 1 photo



The extra 253 horses are enough to cancel any weight distribution advantage the Corvette C8 has over the Camaro ZL1. The front-engined muscle car blows past the finish line in 10.45 seconds at almost 138 mph (222 kph), while the Corvette is more than a second slower at 11.57 clicks. Its trap speed is also significantly inferior at 119 mph (191 kph).



But the big gap may also have something to do with the driver's reaction time, which isn't the best. You can clearly see how the ZL1 launches as soon as the lights go green, whereas the Corvette driver takes almost a second to get going. The gap would have been much smaller with a perfect reaction time.



We also know from previous attempts that the bone-stock Corvette C8 is actually quicker on the quarter-mile. Back in April 2020,



A forced-induction Corvette C8 would definitely smoke the ZL1 on the drag strip, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to get one. Word has it that the C8 Z06, rumored to arrive by the end of 2021, will feature a naturally aspirated engine instead of a supercharged mill. So if you're a fan of forced induction, you may have to wait for the 2023



This isn't exactly a fair race, though. The C8 Corvette comes with an all-motor V8 that generates 495 horsepower stock. The supercharged Camaro ZL1 is obviously more powerful at 650 horsepower stock, but there's a catch. This ZL1 here has been massaged under the hood, and the blown, 6.2-liter V8 is good for 748 horsepower.The extra 253 horses are enough to cancel any weight distribution advantage the Corvette C8 has over the Camaro ZL1. The front-engined muscle car blows past the finish line in 10.45 seconds at almost 138 mph (222 kph), while the Corvette is more than a second slower at 11.57 clicks. Its trap speed is also significantly inferior at 119 mph (191 kph).But the big gap may also have something to do with the driver's reaction time, which isn't the best. You can clearly see how the ZL1 launches as soon as the lights go green, whereas the Corvette driver takes almost a second to get going. The gap would have been much smaller with a perfect reaction time.We also know from previous attempts that the bone-stock Corvette C8 is actually quicker on the quarter-mile. Back in April 2020, Brink of Speed managed a 10.95-second run. That's only a half-second slower than the Camaro ZL1 in this video.A forced-induction Corvette C8 would definitely smoke the ZL1 on the drag strip, but we'll have to wait a bit longer to get one. Word has it that the C8 Z06, rumored to arrive by the end of 2021, will feature a naturally aspirated engine instead of a supercharged mill. So if you're a fan of forced induction, you may have to wait for the 2023 Corvette ZR1 , fitted with a twin-turbo, 5.5-liter V8 good for more than 800 horsepower. Better get ready for nine-second quarter-mile runs!