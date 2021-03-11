2021 BMW M4 Drag Races Porsche 911 Carrera With Surprising Results

The all-new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 got their big media launch a little over 24 hours ago, and we're frankly shocked with the amount of content that's out there. While most of it focuses on the design changes, there is also some performance testing, like this drag race.
Car Magazine not only did a comparison between the 2021 BMW M4 Performance and a Porsche 911 Carrera, but also devised a little drag race. So it's the cheapest version of the 911 going up against the most extreme BMW 4 Series Coupe? That's not really the way you're supposed to look at it.
Even the prices reveal this, as the cheapest 911 Carrera has an MSRP of $97,400. And there's no way this model has a base spec, as few owners ignore the PDK, fancy suspension, or mounts. Meanwhile, the M4 with the Competition pack is way cheaper, supposedly starting from $71,800. But again, it's a German car, so it's positively dripping with extras.
The one area where they're kind of similar is engine displacement, as both German coupes feature a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine. While the new M4 Coupe produces 503 horsepower, it's significantly heavier than its predecessor, while the Porsche tries to compensate for having just 380 horsepower with better traction (provided by the rear-engined layout).
And just like we expected, the Carrera smashes its new Bavarian rival off the line. If this were a full quarter-mile race, the extra power of the BMW would have secured it a convincing victory, though. But the video does suggest the M4 will continue to struggle with power delivery until xDrive becomes an option.
Even though most people think of the M4 vs. C63 rivalry, I believe BMW has tried to compete with Porsche as well. Back in the day, they made the six-cylinder 1 Series coupes specifically to target Boxster buyers, while the M3 GTS tried to capture some of that GT3 raw magic. Even so, comparing these brands feels a little strange.
