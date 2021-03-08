Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Fights Porsche 911 Turbo S Until the End

The unwritten rulebook of the (drag) racing world makes for quite a long read, with one of the chapters being dedicated to the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Especially in their modern PDK-only form, these rear-engined German velocity tools are astoundingly efficient in their sprinting game, so, for instance, you don't mess with them if you're behind the wheel of a "base model" Hellcat. Unless the Mopar machine is modded, that is.

6 photos