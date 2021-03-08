Modded Dodge Challenger Hellcat Fights Porsche 911 Turbo S Until the End

The unwritten rulebook of the (drag) racing world makes for quite a long read, with one of the chapters being dedicated to the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Especially in their modern PDK-only form, these rear-engined German velocity tools are astoundingly efficient in their sprinting game, so, for instance, you don't mess with them if you're behind the wheel of a "base model" Hellcat. Unless the Mopar machine is modded, that is.
Well, as fate would have it, the Mopar machine we have here, which recently engaged in a battle against a 991.2-generation 911 Turbo S, had been taken down the aftermarket path.
To be more precise, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 animating the slab of America, which delivers 707 hp (717 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist in factory form, has received a custom lower pulley, long tube headers, and a cold air intake, while going all out on 93 octane gas. And while the Challenger's eight-speed automatic isn't quite as sharp as the Porsche's seven-speed dual-clutch unit, it is still brilliant at handling the muscle.
As for the Turbo S, YouTuber Auto Glory, who caught the competitive sprinting on camera, mentions it fought the Hellcat in factory spec. As such, we can talk about a twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer producing 572 hp (580 PS) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twist.
Don't put the two coupes on a scale though, since the Challenger Hellcat won't like it; the muscle car is about 500 lbs (225 kg) heavier than the Neunelfer.
With this Hellcat not featuring the Widebody option, putting all the power down in a standing start race would've been an issue, especially with the Porsche's AWD advantage. As such, the duo went for a pair of rolling races, which was still not enough to overcome the traction issues fully. Hey, aside from the obvious safety benefits, that is one more reason to stay away from such street fights and visit the drag strip, whose prepped surface helps in such situations.
Now, all we can say is that coming up with a winning bet for this race might not be that easy.
