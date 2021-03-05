Shelby GT350 on E85 Drag Races Tuned 2019 Mustang GT, Someone Gets Crushed

2022 BMW X8 – What We Know So Far About Munich's High-Riding Flagship

Here’s yet another exciting drag race between two highly competitive Ford Mustang configurations. The Shelby GT350 is running on an E85 mix, while the Mustang GT features stainless works headers, no cats, and a 93 tune. 6 photos



The owner of the car did share some knowledge with us using the comments section of the clip, stating that his



He also says that there were two passengers in the car, with the uploader guesstimating their weight at “less than 100 lbs each.”



We hate to break it to him, but even one under 100 lbs (45 kg) passenger can make a difference in a drag race, let alone two. Any pound matters, and that is why carmakers will often resort to even the most basic



Now, the Shelby. Already discontinued for the 2021 model year, the



Other general highlights regarding this model include the track-focused chassis, a lower hood (better aero), cross-drilled brake rotors, Brembo brakes, Recaro seats, a Tremec TR-3160 six-speed manual gearbox, plus various other lightweight components.



The two Mustangs raced twice from a roll, and each time the loser got gapped pretty easily.



