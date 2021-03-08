After Gran Turismo 7, the Next Need for Speed Game Gets Delayed to 2022 as Well

More on this:

1 Done Deal: EA Completes Codemasters Takeover for $1.2 Billion

2 The Evolution of the Lamborghini Murcielago in 35 Games Is a Feast for the Eyes

3 Genius Recreates Need for Speed Trailer Using Real-Life Footage

4 Racing Games Galore: EA and Codemasters Promise New Releases Every Year

5 Supercharged, Ultra-Wide Porsche 911 RWB Was Initially Built for NFS