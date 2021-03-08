After Gran Turismo 7, the Next Need for Speed Game Gets Delayed to 2022 as Well

Electronic Arts completed the Codemasters' acquisition earlier this year, and the company promised annual releases for the racing games currently in its portfolio.
But as it turns out, Need for Speed won’t get a new title this year after EA has decided to push back the release to 2022, as it moves Criterion Games to work together with EA DICE on Battlefield.
A racing game is still coming from EA and Codemasters later this year. Laura Miele, the company’s chief studios officer, explained in a recent interview that postponing the release of a new Need for Speed game for one year means it wouldn’t have to compete against a new Codemasters title or eventually get transferred to another studio.
Criterion will still be the one to work on the next Need for Speed game, which will launch not only on the new-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles but also on the previous models.
“They own the Need for Speed franchise; that’s why they managed the remaster,” Miele was quoted as saying regarding Criterion’s role in the development of the next Need for Speed title. “Anything that’s happening within the Need for Speed brand, they are responsible for, or things come through them to ensure that they’re on board with it.”
News of a new Need for Speed release being pushed back to 2022 comes after Sony confirmed last month that Gran Turismo 7, its highly anticipated title specifically aimed at the PlayStation 5, would also be pushed back to next year because of the struggles caused by the global health issue.
For now, EA hasn’t shared any specifics as to when the new Need for Speed title would go live. Still, the company previously told investors that a new game specifically optimized for the new-generation consoles would go live by March 2020, though it’s not known if the health crisis has changed its plans.
