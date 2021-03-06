Porsche 911 Turbo S v Nissan GT-R v Audi R8 Drag Race Ends in Total Destruction

Let's Take a Moment to Celebrate These Obscure AMG Cars that Aren't Mercedes

Back in the late 2000s when the R35 Nissan GT-R was introduced, Nissan aggressively targeted the Porsche 911 Turbo, Nurburgring lap times and all. And while Porsche has introduced the next generation of the Turbo Neunelfer for the 2021 model year, Godzilla has yet to receive a new generation. So, how does the young rear-engined coupe stack up against the Japanese machine in a straight-line confrontation? 6 photos



Oh, how times have changed for the GT-R: while this debuted as a budget alternative to traditional supercars, the



As for the Audi, one might wonder how does the machine with the biggest engine of the three and a V10 nonetheless, ended up being the least expensive here.



Now, the drag racing addicts over at carwow, who brought these beasts together, treat us to their routine. As such, the piece of footage below kicks off with a standing start drag race, which is followed by a pair of 50 mph/80 kph rolling races (think: normal and sport driving modes) and a braking test from 70 mph/113 kph.



And while we don't want to risk throwing too many spoilers at you, we have to mention the Audi showed dominance in two scenarios that are quite important when it comes to everyday driving.



