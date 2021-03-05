Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Procharged Mustang, Total Destruction Follows

The current S550 incarnation of the Ford Mustang is ideal for muscle car fanatics who wish to give the Corvette a run for its money. However, whether you're aiming to challenge a 'Vette in the dual-clutch monster that is the Shelby GT500 or for a build based on a factory N/A pony, you have to come up with a solid plan.
We're obviously not here to discuss the Mustang vs. Corvette rivalry on a theoretical level, so we've brought along a competitive sprinting adventure that illustrates such a battle.
In the Golden Bowtie corner, we have a C7 Z06, with the factory supercharged toy having received basic mods. To be more precise, the 6.2-liter LT4 engine of the machine, which delivers 650 ponies in stock form, has received custom headers, as well as a cold air intake.
As for the Blue Oval corner, it is occupied by a Mustang GT belonging to the 2016 model year. And, as explained by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought the shenanigan to us, the Gen II Coyote, which produces 435 hp from the factory, has left its atmospheric nature behind. To be more precise, the 5.0-liter V8 now sports a Procharger, though the horsepower bump brought by the centrifugal supercharger is not mentioned in the piece of footage below.
However, the Mustang comes with a six-speed manual, which is no match for the Corvette's eight-speed automatic.
Most street fights of the sort involve up to three races, but these drivers went above and beyond in an attempt to establish a clear winner. And while the said purpose was undoubtedly achieved, the racing video highlights another aspect: letting off to avoid the opponent from making a proper comeback and grabbing the win is a tactic racers sometimes use, but it doesn't seem to help in this situation, to say the least.
Before you hit play on the video below, please don't use it as an example and head over to the drag strip for a safe experience.
