2020 Shelby GT500 and Tuned S197 Mustang GT Go at It Hard After Getting Dynoed

We certainly didn’t need additional proof regarding the 2020 Shelby GT500’s status as an absolute beast, but getting to see the flagship Mustang showcase what’s really going on underneath its hood on the dyno is pretty sweet.
On this occasion, both the GT500 and its opponent for today, a tuned fifth-generation S197 Mustang GT 5.0, put on a show “on paper” before getting out on the road and unleashing everything they had to best each other.
Starting with the Shelby, this was one of the most impressive dyno runs we’ve seen for a stock GT500. We already knew that its hand-built 5.2-liter “Predator” V8 unit had a little more power than Ford would have us believe. The carmaker advertises 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque, channeled to the wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.
Now, if those numbers were accurate, then accounting for a 15 percent driveline loss would suggest roughly 650-wheel horsepower as standard for the 2020 GT500. Here, the car logged in 694.5 whp, which amounts to about 820 hp at the crank. Before we call this dyno error, keep in mind that these numbers are consistent with previous dyno runs, some of which showed even more power being made.
As for the S197 Mustang GT 5.0 (heads cams E85 mods), it’s the same car we saw give a C7 Corvette Z06 a good run for its money last month, leaving us scratching our heads.
Well, the dyno run helped clear everything up, showing a maximum of 532.5-wheel horsepower, which should amount to just under 620 hp at the crank. That is why it was able to hang with a Z06 and it’s also why it didn’t get blown out by the GT500, despite having a manual gearbox.
It’s also worth noting that the S197 GT weighs less than a new 2020 GT500 by over 600 lbs (272+ kg), which is far from insignificant.
