2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Porsche, a Gap Is Born

The Carrera S incarnation of the Porsche 911 is not your usual straight-line racing suspect, with that role going to the Turbo (S). Nevertheless, since the said badge has moved from natural aspiration to twin-turbocharging for the sports car's previous 991.2 generation, we might just see more of these Porsches engaging in the said activities. Case in point with the example we have here, which has been taken to the gym.
Now, what type of mods could determine the driver of such a Porsche take on the sprinting sensation that is the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500?
Before we move forward into this competitive sprinting tale taking place on the street, we have to remind you that such fights are best kept for the safe environment provided by the drag strip.
Thanks to the forced induction switch, the 991.2 Carrera S is animated by a TT 3.0-liter flat-six, with the owner of this car having replaced the factory turbochargers, among other components. And while the YouTuber who brought us this adventure (Can I Be Frank) didn't mention the new output of the boxer, we'll remind you the factory number sits at 414 hp (420 PS).
As for the 'Stang, it makes for the most muscular production Ford to date, so its driver bet on this card for the velocity confrontation against the Porsche, entering the GT500 to the battle in factory form.
Of course, this means we're dealing with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, whose Predator nickname brings no less than 760 hp (make that 771 PS) to the game.
And now that the Blue Oval has added a dual-clutch tranny to the GT500 mix for the current S550 generation, the muscle car can match the sports car in the tranny department (judging by the sprinting of the 911, it features the PDK dual-clutch, not the manual gearbox).
But will the assets of the Mustang Shelby GT500 be enough to make up for the extra weight (the 'Stang is about 850 lbs/385 kilos heavier)? The clip below delivers a definitive answer, while bringing other races that are on the house.
