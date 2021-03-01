2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Races Tuned Porsche, a Gap Is Born

The Carrera S incarnation of the Porsche 911 is not your usual straight-line racing suspect, with that role going to the Turbo (S). Nevertheless, since the said badge has moved from natural aspiration to twin-turbocharging for the sports car's previous 991.2 generation, we might just see more of these Porsches engaging in the said activities. Case in point with the example we have here, which has been taken to the gym.

4 photos