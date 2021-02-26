autoevolution
C7 Corvette Z06 Does Battle With Modded Ford Mustang GT, It's Not Even Close

Back in the late 1960s and the early 1970s, the muscle car culture taught us that tachometers, which were missing from certain dashboards at the time, could sit on the hood, boosting the vehicle's looks while letting the driver know when it's time to shift. You don't see too many such shenanigans these days, but how about a GoPro mounted on top of the engine compartment of a Chevrolet Corvette Z06?
The C7 Z06 saw the camera being placed on its hood just before heading out for a battle against a Ford Mustang GT. The mere mention of the latter car immediately raises a question: what made the driver of the N/A pony believe he could stick with the factory-supercharged 'Vette?

Now, we're looking at a 2019 Mustang fitted with the brilliant ten-speed automatic, whose Gen III Coyote churns out 460 hp in stock form. So, you might expect this to have gained some forced induction hardware of its own. After all, the muscle car is heavier than the Chevy, so it's not like the 'Stang could bet on the scale footprint card for this velocity fight.

However, that wasn't the case. The Blue Oval toy kept its atmospheric nature, albeit with YouTuber Can I Be Frank, the one who put that camera on the Corvette, explaining that the 5.0L heart of the GT had received full bolt-on mods, with an aggressive E85 tune being on the list.

While we're talking custom bits, the supercharged 6.2L LT4 motor of the Z06 had been gifted with American Racing Headers hardware, which should  mean the engine is not too far from its stock rating of 650 horsepower.

The two pieces of America got together for a battle on the street, but please keep in mind to avoid such fights and head over to the drag strip. Not only will you stay on the safe side, but you'll also have an easier time reaching a conclusion - as you'll notice in the clip below, only one of the two runs we have here led to a clear result.

