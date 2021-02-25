C8 Corvette Gets Called Out by Lamborghini Urus and There's No Escape

At first sight, throwing the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and the Lamborghini Urus into the drag racing blender might appear odd. However, upon closer inspection, there might be more than a few reasons to pit the super-SUV against the mid-engined supercar hunter, which is why we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing just that.
While we've witnessed the C8 Corvette's journey into twin-turbo land (here's an example that makes the most out of the boost), the car we have here is still stock, which means it provides just the comparison fuel we need.
And while we can't say the same thing about the Sant'Agata Bolognese high-rider, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the Lambo only features a custom downpipe, which does way more for the soundtrack of the engine than for the performance.
Now, if we look at the official quarter-mile numbers of the two velocity toys, we'll notice they're close. The Chevrolet can complete the task in 11.2 seconds, with the Lamborghini taking 0.1s longer, so the custom hardware above might just help with the balance of the race.
However, the adventure that brought us here, which comes from YouTuber Speed Phenom, involves a shorter race. To be more precise, the vehicles were taken to the Irwindale Dragstrip, which meant they engaged in a 1/8-mile adventure.
The challenge involves two races, with the machines switching lanes (the sprinting kicks off at the 5:46 timestamp of the clip below).
Note that the reaction times of the driver only influence the visual outcome of the race, with the actual winner determined by the Elapsed Time (you'll find the timeslips for the first race and the drag strip display for the second one in the screenshots above).
And since hooning often leads to the desire for more hooning, there's also a bonus run involving the C8 Corvette and a modded Mk V Toyota Supra at the 15:09 point of the video.
