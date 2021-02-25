2JZ Lexus Drag Racing Tuned Porsche 911 Is No Underdog, Bites Hard

The Fast and Furious franchise might seem to stray further and further away from the racing action that ignited the series. However, the enthusiasts are obviously still out there in the real world, doing their competitive sprinting thing. And the very idea of a drag race involving a Porsche 911 and a Lexus IS sounds enticing.
Keep in mind that we're dealing with a recent incarnation of the Neunelfer since this is an ex-generation Carrera S model - we're looking at a 991.2 facelift, which means the vehicle could be less than five years old.
As for its competitor, it comes from the era when Toyota decided it was time to rival German luxury sports sedans by introducing the Lexus IS, which means you can add a decade or so to the age of the Porsche.
Nevertheless, the aftermarket paths chosen for the velocity machines are quite different, and we'll start with the Porsche. While it doesn't surprise anybody that the Neunelfer kept its factory 3.0-liter flat-six, the factory turbochargers, which push the motor to 414 hp (420 PS), were left behind for a pair of custom units.
The most powerful engine available on the original Lexus IS back in the day was a naturally aspirated incarnation of the 2JZ 3.0-liter straight-six delivering a little over half the power of the said Porsche. Then again, this sedan is one of the infamous "Big Turbo" 2JZ builds, so while we don't know its new output, this drag race will convince you it's making big power.
Speaking of the velocity fight, which seemed to take place during a gathering that involved prepping the road surface, please steer clear of engaging in such shenanigans, as the drag strip provides a safe environment for racers.
Now, while both the IS and the Carrera S send their power to the rear wheels, the rear-engined layout of the 911 delivers a massive traction advantage, which becomes obvious at the start. As for what happens next, there's only one way to find out.
