Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Lamborghini, It's Not Even Close

Drag racing might seem simpler than other forms of competitive hooning, but make no mistake, things can get pretty complicated in the realm of straight-line battles. And we'll demonstrate that with the help of a confrontation between the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
From the way in which they make and deliver their power, transmissions included, to the world of a difference between their prices, the muscle car and the Italian exotic are quite far away from each other. Then again, we're talking about limited editions that acted as range-toppers when they came out.
On paper, the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine should bow to the Mopar coupe in the quarter-mile sprint, simply because the first can deliver low-10s runs (10.3 seconds seems to be its best time), while the latter is officially labeled as a 9.65s monster.
Then again, we've seen way more examples of the Demon delivering low-10s runs than actually ketransbrake, a Power Chiller and others, the conditions have to be ideal in order to the vehicle to deliver the said official acceleration number.
As for the Aventador Supervelove Jota, we have to keep in mind this is a supercar you buy for the driving experience, which is one of the most spectacular the segment has to offer - its 760 hp N/A V12 has an unforgettable voice and while its automated manual tranny might be far from the best choice for drag racing, it can deliver brutal shifts that add plenty of drama.
Now, the AWD nature of the Lambo means one might expect it to deliver the kind of results mentioned above time and time again. Well, things don't always go that way and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page brings one of the unfortunate examples.
Perhaps the tires of the Raging Bull weren't in the best condition, or the track prep wasn't ideal. There's no way of knowing for sure, but it's 1/4-mile run against the Dodge didn't go as expected, with the mid-engined machine experience serious wheelspin at the start. And, to make matters worse, its driver seemed like he was waiting for a second green light at the starting line.
Even so, the fact that the enthusiast wielding the Dodge had a much sharper reaction time doesn't matter in the end, since the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers that decide the winner don't take this into account - the clock doesn't start ticking until the vehicle gets off the line.
And while while no mods for the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Demon are mentioned in the clip (the unit makes 808 hp, which jumps to 840 hp on race gas), we can see that it features a drag-friendly wheel and tire package - as shown in another recent video involving the Dodge, we're talking about beadlock rear wheels wrapped in racing slicks and a skinny front setup.
(You can skip to the 0:40 timestamp for the racing action)
