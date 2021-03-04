A Different Kind of Teardrop Camper: The ModyPlast Trailer for e-Bikes

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Mysterious BMW 335is, Owner Claims Stock Turbos

When BMW introduced the world to the 335is over a decade ago, this caused quite a stir, not least thanks to wielding a pair of turbos and an optional dual-clutch tranny, with the latter being a first for a non-M3 3 Series. Nowadays, these Bavarian two-doors are still a force to be reckoned with, especially with a little help from the aftermarket industry. So, what happens when such a Bimmer takes on a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06? 5 photos



And, to ensure his 'Vette stays sharp, the owner of this particular example has started a modding journey, albeit with the custom bits being rather shy for now. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Z06, which delivers 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist in factory form, has been gifted with custom headers and a cold air intake, but not tune is mentioned. As for the tranny, this example packs the eight-speed auto.



Then again, this motor, which uses the N54 codename, has become a darling of the tuning realm, with forums containing countless discussions on its turbocharging alone; the topics range from upgraded inlets and outlets for the factory units to custom turbos, single-turbo conversions, and relocation.



Now, the YouTuber who caught the battle on camera (Can I Be Frank) delivers a bit of a warning in the first part of the clip below, mentioning that the stock turbo claim made by the BMW driver might need to be taken with a grain of salt. Oh, and while we're talking about the race, please keep in mind not to use such street brawls as an example and head over to the drag strip when you feel like challenging other enthusiasts.



While we're not aware of the BMW 335is' new muscle numbers, the way the machine sprints towards the horizon speaks for itself.



