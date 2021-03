Modded 2020 Toyota Supra Challenges Corvette Z06, Time to Say Goodbye

Both the Japanese sports car and the supercharged slab of America have enjoyed plenty of attention from the aftermarket, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the examples we have here had been taken to the gym.For 2020, the output of the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six of the Mk V Supra was limited to 335 hp (340 PS) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque, but things have changed with the 2021 model , which delivers 382 hp (387 PS) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) in North America via a new exhaust manifold and redesigned pistons, among others.Nevertheless, the driver of this 2020 example turned to the tuning realm to unlock the potential of the six-cylinder unit. As stated by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the adventure on camera, the motor has been gifted with custom downpipes and an E50 tune.Then again, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevy has also received attention. As such, the LT4 motor, whose factory muscle numbers sit at 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, now packs custom headers, along with a cold air intake.Both machines send their power to the rear wheels via eight-speed automatic transmissions, so they're evenly matched in this department. Nevertheless, comparing the two cars' curb weights shows the Toyota is some 125 lbs (57 kilos) friendlier to the scales.Now, when the time for competitive sprinting comes, the drag strip is one's safest bet. And avoiding street shenanigans such as this one also brings other benefits, such as helping participants reach an even start.For one, the Supra driver seems to have limited patience, at least when it comes to classic 1-2-3 count used for the rolling starts. It's not that his rush changed the outcome of the battle, though.