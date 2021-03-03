Here’s A Turbocharged Kawasaki KZ650 With 110 HP On Tap, Has 830cc Big Bore Kit

5 LS-Swapped Ford Mustang With Eight Turbos Hits the Dyno, Silences Haters

4 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500 Picks Fight With C7 Corvette Z06, Almost Regrets It

3 Supercharged Mustang GT 5.0 Takes on a Tuned Camaro SS, One Gets Utterly Beaten

More on this:

Modded 2020 Toyota Supra Challenges Corvette Z06, Time to Say Goodbye

The good old "Import vs. Domestic" drag races never fail to deliver, with the adventure we have here providing a fresh example via a velocity confrontation between a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and a 2020 Toyota Supra. 6 photos



For 2020, the output of the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six of the Mk V Supra was limited to 335 hp (340 PS) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque, but things



Nevertheless, the driver of this 2020 example turned to the tuning realm to unlock the potential of the six-cylinder unit. As stated by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the adventure on camera, the motor has been gifted with custom downpipes and an E50 tune.



Then again, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the



Both machines send their power to the rear wheels via eight-speed automatic transmissions, so they're evenly matched in this department. Nevertheless, comparing the two cars' curb weights shows the



Now, when the time for competitive sprinting comes, the drag strip is one's safest bet. And avoiding street shenanigans such as this one also brings other benefits, such as helping participants reach an even start.



For one, the Supra driver seems to have limited patience, at least when it comes to classic 1-2-3 count used for the rolling starts. It's not that his rush changed the outcome of the battle, though.



Both the Japanese sports car and the supercharged slab of America have enjoyed plenty of attention from the aftermarket, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the examples we have here had been taken to the gym.For 2020, the output of the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six of the Mk V Supra was limited to 335 hp (340 PS) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of torque, but things have changed with the 2021 model , which delivers 382 hp (387 PS) and 368 lb-ft (499 Nm) in North America via a new exhaust manifold and redesigned pistons, among others.Nevertheless, the driver of this 2020 example turned to the tuning realm to unlock the potential of the six-cylinder unit. As stated by YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who caught the adventure on camera, the motor has been gifted with custom downpipes and an E50 tune.Then again, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevy has also received attention. As such, the LT4 motor, whose factory muscle numbers sit at 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, now packs custom headers, along with a cold air intake.Both machines send their power to the rear wheels via eight-speed automatic transmissions, so they're evenly matched in this department. Nevertheless, comparing the two cars' curb weights shows the Toyota is some 125 lbs (57 kilos) friendlier to the scales.Now, when the time for competitive sprinting comes, the drag strip is one's safest bet. And avoiding street shenanigans such as this one also brings other benefits, such as helping participants reach an even start.For one, the Supra driver seems to have limited patience, at least when it comes to classic 1-2-3 count used for the rolling starts. It's not that his rush changed the outcome of the battle, though.