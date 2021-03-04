Modded Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Wrestles BMW M5, Takes No Prisoners

Australia Believes the Toyota Yaris Keeps Egging You on to Drive Recklessly, LOL

Now that the Mach 1 has effectively replaced the Shelby GT350 for the 2021 Mustang line-up, the move only seems to have made the latter even more desirable. After all, how can you not fall in love with a flat-plane crank pony built with the track in mind? Then again, plenty of GT350 owners use their muscle cars for straight-line brawls, as is the case with the example sitting before us. 6 photos



Now, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this velocity duel to us, doesn't mention any mods for the German missile. As such, we can talk about a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivering 553 hp (560 PS) and 502 lb-ft (680 Nm) to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.



Of course, with all



Oh, and there's another detail that needs to be mentioned when discussing the Mustang's sprint through the gears, namely the car impersonating a dragon, with flames shooting out of the exhaust. Also, did we mention the pony's 5.2-liter N/A V8, which churns out 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) when stock, has been taken down the aftermarket route? The only detail we know involves an aggressive E85 tune, but this obviously makes quite a difference.



Returning to the F10 M5, its ability to haul up to five people isn't without its downsides, and we're referring to the scale footprint here since the Bavarian four-door is over 600 lbs (270+ kg) meatier than the American coupe.



The pair engaged in two races, with the second battle kicking off at about 60 mph (96 km/h). While we can tell you the confrontation was as fierce as they get, please steer clear of such street fights and head over to the strip when you're feeling competitive.



