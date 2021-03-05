Dodge Charger Hellcat "Road Runner" Drag Races With Rocket Thruster in Rendering

One might naturally wonder why a Dodge Charger Hellcat would need a rocket thruster for the drag strip. However, the more appropriate question for the virtual build sitting before us is probably the good old "why not?" To make things clear, let's spend a bit of time dissecting this rendering.
The starting point for the short video taking us to fantasy land is a Hellcat project from the real world, which we discussed last year. That particular 2015 Charger is already a bold machine, no doubt about. The factory-supercharged sedan has received an all-steel widebody kit before Dodge introduced the WB option, which landed for the 2020 model year.
And since the owner is a veteran, going for a Charger Pursuit police car look via a push bar came naturally. The four-door also has the muscle to back up its mean look, with its 6.2-liter HEMI taken down the aftermarket route for a total output of over 800 horses.
Now, digital artist Abimelec Arellano has fitted this Dodge with an unusual roof box, and it's even better than the 124 mph/200 kph-rated hardware Porsche built for the Taycan Cross Turismo, we promise.
As you'll be able to notice in the quick video below, the box conceals modular hardware that can easily assemble itself into a rocket thruster.
We're not here to question the feasibility of the idea, but rather to have some giggles; heck, the artist itself mentions the Looney Toons cartoons that saw Wile E. Coyote chasing down the Road Runner when talking about his work (how can you not smile at this Mopar reference?).
Besides, if Elon Musk delivers on a promise he made back in 2018, we'll see cold gas thrusters offered on the future Tesla Roadster. For the record, these devices eject a high-velocity stream of gas, and spacecraft (Space X, anybody?) use them in scenarios where small amounts of thrust are sufficient.
While no combustion is involved, the feature, which could be used in situations where the Roadster's tires reach their grip limit, might still not be road-legal. Then again, the digital adventure we have here brings us to the quarter-mile arena, so there's no reason to fret.
