Unique, Matching-Numbers 1970 Dodge Challenger Costs More Than a Hellcat

Given the mint condition, the matching-numbers drivetrain, the unique option configuration, and the full documentation, it's not surprising that the seller, Although Dodge built around 2,500 Challenger R/T models for the 1970 model year, this hard-top coupe is unique when it comes to optional extras and packages. Highlights include a rare SE package with a smaller rear window, a wood-trimmed pistol-grip shifter, and bucket seats wrapped in vinyl and cloth.It also comes with dual horns, Rallye instrument cluster and suspension, electric windshield washers, and an alligator vinyl roof. The list goes on to include features you probably didn't know Dodge offered on the Challenger in 1970, such as headlamp-on reminder, instrument panel floodlight, and variable speed windshield wipers.It's probably one of the most expensive Challengers built that year, and you won't find another one like it. Whoever ordered this muscle car back in 1970 wanted it to be the most luxurious out there. The only thing that prevents it from being the ultimate 1970 Challenger is the engine.Although Dodge offered the mighty 7.0-liter Hemi V8 that year, this Challenger is fitted with the smaller 6.3-liter mill. At 335 horsepower, the Magnum V8 in R/T spec was no slouch, but the 7.0-liter Hemi was THE engine to have. Not only it's a race-spec unit built in limited quantities, but it was also the most potent at 425 horsepower.But that's no reason to complain. Unless you're a Hemi freak, the four-barrel 383 is a good choice, especially if it mates to a four-speed manual, like in this Challenger. That's also an option because the standard gearbox was a three-speed manual. Only 400 R/T were delivered with a four-speed manual vs. more than 2,000 fitted with the optional automatic.But wait, there's more. It turns out that this 1970 Challenger was owned by one of Jay Leno 's agents. Sure, it's not exactly a celebrity-owned car, but it's safe to say Leno himself drove it at some point. The coupe comes with full documentation and former titles to trace it back to its early days.Given the mint condition, the matching-numbers drivetrain, the unique option configuration, and the full documentation, it's not surprising that the seller, Antique Auto of Canada , is asking $79,500 for it. This sticker makes it almost $20,000 more expensive than a modern Challenger Hellcat and puts it on par with the Hellcat Redeye Widebody. It's a bit pricey compared to other Challengers in a similar condition from 1970, but it's also notably more affordable than models fitted with the 7.0-liter Hemi or the massive 7.2-liter V8. Those retail for more than $100,000 and can even surpass the $150K mark.

