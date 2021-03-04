2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is a Gravel Monster With a Friendly Face

3 Take a Ride in the Incredible Porsche 935 at Laguna Seca

The mandatory ride height increase over the sedan means the Cross Turismo rides 20 mm (0.78 inches) closer to the sky, but you can add an additional 10 mm/0.39 inches (more on this below). As far as the eye is concerned, the flyline, which is how the carmaker calls the roofline of the newcomer, covers the "Turismo" part of the vehicle's designation. As for the "Cross" side of its name, it brings changes for the wheel arches and the side skirts, as well as the front and rear fascias.While the Taycan sedan, which we track-tested last year, can be had with a Sport Design Pack, this derivative comes with an optional, which brings the said extra ride height. Tick the box, and you'll get rock chip protection and eye candy in the form of flaps adorning the corners of both bumpers and the ends of the side sills.Oh, and the optional pack also means your dashboard will be adorned by a compass.Now that we've moved inside the cabin, you should know the new body style means those sitting up front can enjoy an extra 9 mm (0.35 inches) of headroom, while the value for those sitting in the back has gone up by 92 mm (3.62 inches). Oh, and while there's no mention of this in the press release, it seems like the fixed panoramic glass roof of the vehicle, which is standard in the U.S., has become even longer for the Cross Turismo.Moving on to how the transformation has impacted the luggage compartment, you should know there's a considerably wider opening. In addition, the capacity jumps from 407 to 446 liters (15.75 cubic feet); fold the rear seat backrests, and that number goes all the way to 1,212 liters (42.8 cubic feet).The Cross particle naturally means the vehicle must be able to cater to a wider variety of needs. As such, there's no RWD entry-level model , with all-paw hardware (this means two motors) and air suspension being standard across the four-model range comprised of the Taycan 4, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S.The driving modes have welcomed asetup, which boosts the ride height by 10 mm (0.39 inches) when activated. Of course, the said mode has a more profound influence of the vehicle, from the way the power is delivered to how the electronic nannies control the car.And since the question that sits on everybody's lips revolves around what happens when one takes theoff the beaten path, the carmaker is confident when it comes to this.In fact, here's Stefan Weckbach, who is in charge of the Taycan range, explaining the matter: "The Cross Turismo is also well suited to demanding off-road terrain – even though it is not a hardcore off-roader, of course."The body transformation has seen the drag coefficient of the Taycan going from 0.21 to 0.26. And since this obviously has an influence on the range, the automaker has increased the energy recuperation potential (the one recovered during braking) from 265 to 290In addition, the Performance Battery Plus, which packs a total capacity of 93.4, is standard across the range.Now, let's talk Cross Turismo numbers: the Taycan 4 offers (up to) 476 PS (469 hp) and 456 km (283 miles) on thecycle, while from this point up, the power numbers are identical to those of the sedan.As such, the (up to) 571 PS (563 hp) 4S has a maximum range of 452 km (281 miles), the (up to) 680 PS (671 hp) Turbo comes with the same maximum autonomy, while the (up to) 761 PS (751 hp) Turbo S can travel a maximum of 419 km (260 miles) before visiting a charging station. Note that the EPA figures will be released in the coming months.As far as the acceleration goes, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo needs 5.1 seconds for the 0-100 kph (62 mph) sprint. As for the rest of the range, there's a 0.1s addition to the times of the sedan, which means the 4S can cover the task in 4.1s, the Turbo needs 3.3s, while the Turbo S will do it in 2.9s.It's no surprise that those who opt for the Cross Turismo incarnation of the Taycan tend to have a more active lifestyle. And this is why the vehicle can be had with a roof box that's certified for speeds of up to 200 kph (124 mph), while Porsche has also designed a bicycle rack for the car. It can be loaded with up to three bikes, it allows the tailgate to be opened, and obviously can be matched with Porsche e-bikes (the company launched two new models, the eBike Sport and the eBike Cross, which feature carbon frames).The financial side of the equation has been partially or fully revealed, depending on the market. In the U.S., pricing kicks off at $90,900, plus a $1,350 delivery fee. The numbers for the rest of the range haven't been announced yet, but Porsche does provide a comparison, so let's zoom in on this, shall we?Pitting the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo against a "comparably equipped Taycan sedan" (this refers to the RWD model, including the lifted version's standard Performance Battery, air suspension and panoramic roof), Porsche lists the premium required by the newcomer at $1,530."This is more than made up by the addition of all-wheel drive, taller ride height, revised fascias and sideskirts, improved passenger headroom, and greater cargo and interior space as standard equipment," the company states.However, we'll have a clearer picture once the pricing for the other Cross Turismo versions is released, since these have counterparts in the Taycan sedan lineup. In Germany, for example, the Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo kicks off at €93,635 euros (including 19% VAT).With the full range being available from the get-go, the Cross Turismo incarnation of the Porsche Taycan will join its sedan sibling this summer.

