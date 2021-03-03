1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Barn Find Needs Restoration, Still Looks Good in Green

5 Original 1962 Maserati 3500 GT Barn Find Sitting Since 1978 Will Blow Your Mind

Mint-condition classic muscle cars are always a treat, but barn finds are equally exciting, especially when they pop up with mild restoration needs after sitting in a garage for almost 40 years. Like this bright green 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T. 7 photos



For a car that's been sitting for nearly 40 years, this 1970 Challenger looks impressively good. It needs to go through a comprehensive restoration process, but the base is solid, and it doesn't appear to be in need of serious repairs. The original paint doesn't look bad at all, but the front left fender and the front apron have been repainted, so a new paint job is in order.



And don't mind the missing front bumper; the seller offers a replacement. There are some rust spots to take care of, especially on the front floor and the trunk pan, but these aren't bad given how long this Challenger has been sitting for.



The interior appears to be of the same variety: all-original, but some parts are missing. There's no carpet, and there are a few cracks in the dashboard, but both of them are relatively inexpensive fixes. The



The coupe still sports its original, numbers-matching 6.3-liter V8. This Magnum mill used to be good for 335 horsepower back in the day and mates to a four-speed manual transmission, which Dodge offered as an option in 1970. There's some more rust under the hood, so the engine bay and the engine itself need some work.



The highest bid is now at $29,795, with three more days to go until Saturday, March 6. Expect it to go for more since mint-condition Challengers from the 1970s are being sold for more than $60,000 nowadays.

