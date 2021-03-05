Blown 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Idles in the Pits, Sounds Mean Anyway

Ford Mustang "Hyper Hatch" Looks Like Compact Muscle in Quick Rendering

There's two things I love about these crate engines. First, it's the way they look. They're all nice and shiny without decades of use showing on them in the form of dust, oil, and rust. The wiring is spotless, and the chrome shines even on a cloudy day.Then there's the way these engines sound. Sure, any V8 sounds exciting under full throttle, but a blown LS7 makes a racket while idling too. I'm not even going to go into how massively powerful they can get and that you can install them in a wide range of classic and modern cars.If you want the best of the C2 and LS7 worlds, your best bet is to drop one of them blown V8s in a second-gen Corvette. Like this guy featured by Race Your Ride did. There's absolutely no revving in this video, but that's the beauty of it. Just check out how mean the supercharged LS7 sounds while spinning at less than 1,000 rpm.Of course, drag racing fanatics will quickly notice the skinny front tires and the meaty rear wheels. And the wheelie bars popping up from under the rear apron. Another cool thing about this drag-ready ride is that it looks like a stock Corvette. It still has chrome bumpers and a complete interior (albeit fitted with safety harnesses).And it's red! Oh man, this car is so red. It begs to be pulled over; it's the very definition of the "arrest me red" hue. Okay, I admit it, I'm curious as hell to find out how much that monster of a V8 makes, but I'm going to get a good night's sleep, assuming it packs more than 800 horsepower.