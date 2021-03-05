America’s F1 Team Bathes 2021 Race Car in Russian Colors Hoping We Don’t Notice

Last time we checked, there was a global ban on Russian flags regarding sporting events, courtesy of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Now, while Haas’ new livery doesn’t feature any flags per se, its theme appears to be inspired by the colors of said flag, instead of the United States’ red, white and blue, judging by the actual color placement.
Team principal Guenther Steiner told Autosport that the design of the livery dates back to last year before it got out that WADA’s sporting ban involving Russia also extended to Formula 1.
However, if that’s true, then the team having a Russian company (Uralkali) as their main title sponsor and the car looking like a fast Russian flag on wheels is pretty much this year’s biggest coincidence. That company also happens to be owned by the Russian father (Dmitri Mazepin) of Haas’ new Russian driver (Nikita Mazepin). Funny how these things play out.
The U.S. outfit insists that they did not design this livery in any way as an attempt to compensate for Mazepin not being able to display the Russian flag anywhere on his helmet, outfit, or various parts of the cockpit.
“No, we didn’t circumvent anything,” said Steiner. “We came up with this livery already last year before all of this came out from WADA about the Russian flag.”
“Obviously we cannot use the Russian flag as the Russian flag, but you can use colors on a car. In the end, it’s the athlete which cannot display the Russian flag and not the team. The team is an American team.”
The Haas exec added that his team has been in contact with the FIA regarding its new 2021 livery but claims that they don’t need any sort of approval for the design.
Haas’ driver lineup for this year will consist of the previously mentioned Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, two rookies. The team decided against bringing in more experienced drivers after accepting the fact that they will once again likely finish at the back of the pack this year. Their R&D focus is set exclusively for the 2022 season, which will feature long-awaited regulation changes.
